Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Who tows the tow truck?

That question was answered in Terrace following a street racing incident the evening of Aug. 25.

A member of the RCMP’s Integrated Road Safety Unit based in Terrace spotted two vehicles street racing eastbound on Hwy 16, from the intersection of Kalum St. to the roundabout at approximately 8 p.m., according to a Terrace RCMP press release. The vehicles were traveling over 90 km/h in a 50km/h zone and at one point nearly collided with a transport truck.

The RCMP member pulled the vehicles over, ticketed the drivers, and called a tow truck to impound the vehicles for seven days.

As the tow truck driver arrived, the RCMP member noticed that the tow truck driver appeared to be impaired. The RCMP member ordered the tow truck driver to take a breathalyzer test, which gave a result of ‘fail.’ The tow truck driver was handed a 90 day driving prohibition, and the RCMP member ordered the tow truck to be impounded for 30 days. Another tow truck company sent a tow truck to tow the tow truck.

“BC RCMP Traffic Services reminds all motorists to drive defensively, obey speed limits, wear seatbelts, drive sober and distraction-free every time you get behind the wheel,” the press release said.


