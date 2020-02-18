Osoyoos council today voted to submit letter of support to the gaming policy and enforcement branch regarding a proposed 6000 to 7500 square foot community gaming centre, or casino, on OIB land. (Pixabay photo)

Town of Osoyoos voices support for proposed casino

Osoyoos council voted to submit a letter of support for a proposed casino on OIB land

The Town of Osoyoos threw its support behind a proposal to build a casino on Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) land during a council meeting on Feb. 18.

Council unanimously voted to submit a letter of support to the gaming policy and enforcement branch in support of a license application by the Osoyoos Indian Band to build a community gaming centre.

The Western previously reported that the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) was requesting support from the mayor and council to operate a 6,000 to 7,500-square-foot community gaming centre, or casino, on OIB land.

READ MORE: Osoyoos Indian Band seeks support for casino

The proposal would put the casino on Hwy 3, across the street from the Petro Canada gas station.

It would include 100-150 slot machines, 100 bingo machines, a 50 square foot off-track betting area and a 1,500-square-foot 50-60 seat pub/bistro. It would also be designed to reflect the cultural history of the OIB, and the unique environmental history of the North point of the Sonora Desert.

During the meeting, chief administrative officer Allan Chabot highlighted many of the economic benefits of the casino, including the possibility of attracting more tourism and traffic in the shoulder season.

“It seems as though this provides some positive economic benefits, that could potentially more than outweigh any negative socio-economic impacts, ” he said.

Chabot explained that because the centre would be built on band land, the host’s local government share of community gaming centre revenue would be paid to the band and not to the Town of Osoyoos.

“Mr Campol (Managing Partner of Nation First Investment Group) has provided assurance that … they would be giving us some of the gaming revenues that come with this, so that’ll be good,” said mayor Sue McKortoff.

The full report by Osoyoos chief administrative officer Allan Chabot can be read online here.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gambling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search
Next story
VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Elijah Lazar wins provincial wrestling title

Lazar overcomes Parmjot Sidhu from DW Poppy Secondary in the final on Feb. 17

Chase Heat in fine form as season winds down

The team’s first playoff opponents will be the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Axe throwing, road hockey among Salmon Arm food drive festivities

Fill the Pantry event wraps up on Monday, Feb. 17 with day of activities. 600lbs of food collected.

Shuswap artists come into focus for upcoming exhibit

Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents 20/20, an open community exhibition

RCMP report woman arrested after ramming police cruiser

Suspect wanted for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna, Salmon Arm and 100 Mile House

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Town of Osoyoos voices support for proposed casino

Osoyoos council voted to submit a letter of support for a proposed casino on OIB land

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

Three protesters arrested after blocking driveway at premier’s home

Protestors claimed they would make a citizen’s arrest of the Premier, according to West Shore RCMP

Most Read