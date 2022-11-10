Townhouse under construction goes up in flames in Penticton

A townhouse on South Main has gone up in flames Thursday morning. (Sheri Bublitz Facebook)A townhouse on South Main has gone up in flames Thursday morning. (Sheri Bublitz Facebook)
A townhouse on South Main has gone up in flames Thursday morning. (Sheri Bublitz Facebook)
A townhouse on South Main has gone up in flames Thursday morning. (Sheri Bublitz Facebook)

7:30 a.m. Thursday

Townhouses under construction on South Main have gone up in flames Thursday morning.

Numerous people took to Facebook around 6:30 a.m. posting pictures and video of the huge flames that could be seen throughout Penticton.

The townhouse under construction is located at South Main and Pineview.

Some people are reporting they heard a huge boom before the flames started. Penticton Fire is currently on scene.

South Main is currently closed from Pineview to Green Avenue.

The Western News has reached out to the fire department for more information. The story will be updated when more information is available.

READ MORE: Snow plower suffers severe exposure after spending night down a cliff at Chute Lake

Breaking NewsPenticton

Previous story
Jury finds Kelowna man guilty of sexual assault
Next story
Okanagan College business students reach top 4 in global competition

Just Posted

Salmon Arm resident Peggy Ashton celebrates her 102nd birthday on Nov. 12. (Contributed)
Calm and ‘unrufflable’: Salmon Arm woman celebrates 102

A man died in a single vehicle crash east of Enderby on Wednesday, Nov. 9 (File)
One dead following fatal collision outside of Enderby

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Baby Lions

James Dyck (sixth from left), with daughter Cadence Trottier, was the surprised and grateful recipient of a refurbished Jeep gifted to him with a year’s insurance by Braby Motors, Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU in the 4th annual Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm businesses gearing up for Shuswap Christmas Car giveaway