Traffic on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm delayed Thursday morning due to collision

Two vehicles left the scene Nov. 4 via tow truck, no word on cause or injuries

Two vehicles left the scene on flat-deck tow trucks following a collision on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm Thursday morning.

Traffic had begun moving slowly along Highway 1 in both directions by 10 a.m. Nov. 4 after the road had been cleared from what appeared to be a two-vehicle collision between a pickup truck and a small SUV.

A little debris on the highway could be seen at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and the frontage road in front of Braby Motors where police and tow trucks were on scene.

An ambulance was present but there was no official word on cause or if there were injuries.



