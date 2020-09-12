Traffic was stopped at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Shuswap Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2020 after at least one vehicle was involved in an incident that involved a pickup truck striking a light standard near the Barley Station Brew Pub. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Traffic stopped due to incident at intersection of Shuswap Street and Highway 1

Emergency vehicles on scene of what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash

Motorists are advised to avoid the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Shuswap Street due to a motor vehicle crash.

In what appeared to be a single vehicle crash on Saturday, Sept. 12 about 6:15 p.m., a pickup truck ran into a light standard near the Barley Station Brew Pub.

No official word on how many people or vehicles were involved.

At least three police vehicles and an ambulance were on scene.

More information to be provided as it becomes available.

