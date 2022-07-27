A ruptured gas line at a construction site in Enderby Wednesday, July 27, has resulted in traffic being detoured off Highway 97A through the city as of 3 p.m. (Google maps)

Traffic through Enderby re-routed due to gas leak

Gas cap knocked off natural gas line on Mill Avenue near Highway 97A Wednesday, July 27

Traffic is being detoured around the City of Enderby Wednesday afternoon, July 27.

A crew working on a road rebuild on Mill Avenue, just off Highway 97A, inadvertently knocked off the cap of a natural gas line during construction.

Crews are on-scene to repair the damaged line.

Motorists are asked to use caution approaching Enderby and follow the traffic flow off the highway for the detour.

