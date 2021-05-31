Traffic travelling 20 km/h over speed limit clocked on residential Salmon Arm road

Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol volunteer Christina Marusiak, accompanied by Ron Neufeld, waves at a passing motorist on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Orange pylons and people in bright yellow safety vests on the side of the road tend to slow down passing traffic, but not always.

Between 7 and 9 a.m. on Monday, May 31, Christina Marusiak and Ron Neufeld of Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol were stationed alongside the eastbound lane of 20th Avenue SE. With the traffic speed reader board, the two were clocking traffic and keeping track of vehicles going over the 50 km/h speed limit.

“We’ve had some over 70,” said Neufeld, adding some of the residents along the road had been complaining about traffic travelling at excessive speeds.

“I think people forget because it’s such a straight road,” said Marusiak. “This is a residential area; you’ve got to slow it down.”

Around 8:30 a.m., Marusiak said, 111 vehicles passed their speed board – less than she’d anticipated.

“I was here one morning when it was just steady traffic.”

Data gathered by Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol program is shared with the RCMP, which can use the information to determine where best to place officers with regard to traffic control and enforcement.

