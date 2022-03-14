(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

’Tragic accident’ kills skier at Cypress Mountain Resort

West Vancouver Police Department and coroner’s office investigating

By Charlie Carey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter NORTH SHORE NEWS

The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a 50-year-old Delta man died from a skiing accident at Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver on Saturday.

West Vancouver Police Department confirmed that just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a call after reports of an injured skier.

The BC Ambulance Service and Cypress Mountain ski patrol were tending to the injured skier, however the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Early indications are that this appears to have been as a result of a tragic accident,” WVPD Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

BC Emergency Health Services said it responded to the report of the injury with multiple paramedics, which included two ground ambulances and one air ambulance.

Goodmurphy said the police department is now helping the coroner with its investigation.

skiing

Previous story
Group of Salmon Arm residents gathers in solidarity with Ukraine
Next story
WATCH: Okanagan tow truck driver remembered with truck procession

Just Posted

A group of Salmon Arm residents joins Sylvia Lindren, who is a city councillor, in a walk down the wharf at Marine Peace Park on Saturday, March 12 in solidarity with Ukraine. (Photo contributed)
Group of Salmon Arm residents gathers in solidarity with Ukraine

Some members of the Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol, Mike Saul, past-president Paula Weir, Denise Thompson and vice-president Liz Ellis, take time out for a photo March 10 because the group is looking for more members. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
From stolen vehicles to speed boards: Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol like the work

Salmon Arm and Greater Vernon Minor Hockey organizations will be hosting provincial championship tournaments March 20-23. (Contributed)
North Okanagan, Shuswap teams hosting B.C. minor hockey finals

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie returns home with two gold, one silver and one bronze medal in Para nordic skiing from the 2022 Beijing Paralympics Winter Games. (Dave Holland Photo)
Salmon Arm Paralympian adds fourth medal from Beijing