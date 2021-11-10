Trail and parks guide with focus on Salmon Arm pondered

Salmon Arm’s Greenways Liaison Committee considers the creation of a trails and parks guide specific to Salmon Arm. (File photo)

The lack of a parks and trails guide specific to Salmon Arm has prompted plans to look into creating one.

Coun. Kevin Flynn chairs the city’s Greenways Liaison Committee, so provided city council with an update on the committee’s actions. He said members talked about the significant information available on regional trails and parks, but not so much for the city itself.

It was suggested at the Greenways meeting that members contact the Municipal & Regional District Tax (MRDT or hotel tax) group, Salmon Arm economic development and the visitor info provider to see about the possibility of having a MRDT project to create such a guide.

Other news from the Greenways committee included a meeting with the Fish and Game Club regarding trails adjacent to the shooting range.

Flynn said some issues exist, including concerns about safety, so Greenways members and city staff met with members of the club. He said more signage was discussed, both city-provided and club-provided.

“There’s still concern that on our Greenways map, there’s an unofficial trail. I don’t think anybody’s using it because of the Greenways map, but we may want to discuss that in the next OCP (official community plan) review and question whether it should be removed,” Flynn told council.

He said the meeting was good, particularly “for those of us who hadn’t walked those unofficial trails that go across private property a fair bit, to just see what’s there and just all agree that more signage and education is needed.”

Lastly, Flynn referred to the Hillcrest Walking Group, which proposed signage for a Hillcrest Greenways Network.

He said the Greenways committee supports in principle adding signage and making sure the network is included in city trail information.

