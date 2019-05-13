Tabletop models show what the landmark signs look like in Switzerland (left), and how local signs might appear. (Photo contributed)

Trail signs to point the way to Secwépemc landmarks and history

Project recognizes growing interest in Indigenous trails-based destination tourism

  • May. 13, 2019 11:00 a.m.
  • News

A project to enhance the knowledge of Secwépemc landmarks and culture in the Shuswap is receiving $100,000 from the BC Rural Dividend Program.

The Secwépemc Landmarks and Trail Sign project will involve Secwépemc artists, elders and youth designing and installing sculptures, viewing portals and trailhead signs that showcase Secwépemc values and culture. With the grant funding approved, the project will now proceed to design and implementation.

A series of iconic landmark sculptures will be installed at key, highly visited areas of the Shuswap. These will include Secwépemc names, culture and stories. A series of viewing portals would be installed to allow people to look through at specific historical locations and landmarks, with both the Secwépemc and English names.

The portals will allow visitors to ‘take a peek’ at specific sites and learn more about the history and culture of the area. Signposts, designed by Secwépemc artists, would also be placed at various trailhead locations in the region.

“This initiative is another way for Secwépemc to create more awareness of our presence within our traditional territory, says Shelley Witzky a councillor with the Adams Lake Indian Band.

In August 2018, the CSRD Board unanimously authorized an application to the BC Rural Dividend Fund to support the Bands in the development and implementation of the Secwépemc Landmarks and Trail Sign Project.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Adams Lake Indian Band, Neskonlith Indian Band, Splatsin and the Shuswap Trail Alliance, with support from Shuswap Tourism. In order to qualify for the Rural Dividend Grant, the three Bands agreed to contribute $30,000 for the first landmark to be placed at Marine Park in Salmon Arm. This project is part of the Secwépemc Cultural Tourism Initiative and will be guided by a joint committee of elders.

The partners in the project gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia, which will enable work to begin.

The project recognizes the growing interest in authentic Indigenous, trails-based destination tourism among visitors to the region and hopes to increase awareness of Secwépemc history and culture. It also supports the vision of creating a world-renowned trail system in the Shuswap and around BC.

Submitted by CSRD

