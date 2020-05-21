Trail to Shuswap attraction Margaret Falls open once more

The Margaret Falls trail in Herald Provincial Park is once again open for public use, though visitors are advised to respect physical distancing requirements. (File photo)

The trail leading to popular Shuswap landmark Margaret Falls is once again open to the public, though visitors are reminded to respect physical distancing requirements.

Herald Provincial Park was reopened for day use as of May 14. The opening included the boat launch and trails, but not the playground.

BC Parks confirms the trail leading into Margaret Falls was included in the reopening.

As recent as May 7, the Margaret Falls trail was closed due to spring flooding conditions that caused damage to the trail access.

Damage from heavy rains forced the closure of the falls trail in April 2017. After receiving extensive repairs and upgrades, the trail was reopened in October 2019. However, the trail was closed again in January of this year, once more on account of weather-related damage.

With the May 14 reopening of most provincial parks, BC Parks asked that people only visit parks close to home, and that park visitors bring their own hand sanitizer, respect facility or area closures and physical distancing requirements set out by the provincial health officer.

