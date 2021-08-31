Trails at Joss Mountain have been reopened as the danger of wildfires in the area has subsided. (Jim Cooperman image)

Trails reopen in Shuswap areas where wildfire danger diminished

Hikers are advised to check closures on Recreation Sites and Trails BC website

Hikers will be glad to know that some trails in the Shuswap closed due to wildfires have reopened.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance (STA) announced as of Aug. 30, Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC) lifted the closures on Eagle Pass Lookout Trail, Frog Falls, Wap Lake East, Joss Mountain and Joss Pass.

STA notes that Rec Sites and Trails is supporting the BC Wildfire Service by closing sites in conjunction with restrictions, evacuation orders and alerts in place. It is also closing sites actively threatened by wildfires where such measures are not yet in place.

While the Shuswap Trail Alliance tries to keep its website up-to-date regarding closures, you are also advised to check the RSTBC website to confirm.

Campfire bans are still in effect. You can find a list of fire bans through the BC Wildfire Service website.

Shuswap Trail Alliance asks outdoor enthusiasts to please continue providing Trail Reports on its website at trailreport@shuswaptrails.com.

