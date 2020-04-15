CP Rail. (CP Rail photo)

Train catches fire in Revelstoke

The event occured April 11

A train in Revelstoke caught fire on April 11.

According to a report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, during an evening inspection, crews noticed the car behind the locomotive was ablaze.

The train was near the Three Mile Crossing in the Big Eddy and was carrying sulphur pellets. No dangerous goods were involved.

READ MORE: Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

READ MORE: Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The Revelstoke fire department responded and extinguished the small blaze. The department furthered it’s unusual to get a train fire call.

In his weekly address for COVID-19, Mayor Gary Sulz thanked the Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service for stepping up to aid Canadian Pacific.

“CP Rail was very grateful for the assistance,” he said.

 

Transportation

