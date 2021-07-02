Train derails east of Golden

CP has confirmed that a train garrying grain derailed between Golden and Field at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.
There were no injuries and no public safety concerns, says a statement from CP.
The train was travelling west towards Golden, with the derailment occuring at mile 7.3 of the mountain subdivision.
The rail line was re-opened to freight traffic on the evening of July 1, after the track was repaired and a safety investigation completed.
CP says that the cause is under investigation. The Transportation Safety Board will not be deploying investigators, but will be gathering information from the derailment.
