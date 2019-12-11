The Trans-Canada is closed east of Golden. (DriveBC image)

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden

An update will be provided at 8:30 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden is closed to traffic in both directions due to rocks on the road.

The highway was closed around 8 p.m. last night and remains closed this morning.

According to DriveBC, the rocks are located between Golden Donald Upper Rd. and the west boundary of Yoho National Park, approximately 18.8 kilometres east of Golden.

A detour is not available and the next update will be at 8:30 a.m.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

READ MORE: Highway 1 avalanche closure times decreasing around Revelstoke

READ MORE: Snowfalls cost $3,500 per cm to plow in Revelstoke

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Search and Rescue member grateful for help after fire
Next story
B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

Just Posted

Salmon Arm business pays it forward with Christmas tree

Food, clothing and hygiene products hang from downtown decoration

Salmon Arm vigil for murdered women includes a call for action

30 years after massacre of 14 female engineering students, violence against women continues

Canoe Forest Products takes extra break over Christmas to cut costs

Prediction for future of plywood plant looks positive, says general manager

User fees in Sunnybrae, Sorrento and six more water systems going up

Increases attributed to added regulatory requirements for water treatment

Registration underway for Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Annual cross-country ski race has raised more than $400,000 for Heart and Stroke Foundation

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Letter: Process wrong for South Shuswap pot shop approval

Writer challenges fairness, accuracy of regional district’s online survey

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Morning start: Did you know there is a Scottish tartan designed for Mars exploration?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden

An update will be provided at 8:30 a.m.

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

Most Read