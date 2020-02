The highway will reopen at 10 a.m. Feb. 29

An avalanche triggered by crews engulfs a section of Hwy. 1 near Glacier National Park in Feb. 2018. (BC Transportation)

The Trans Canada Highway will be closed east of Revelstoke overnight Feb. 28.

The highway will close at 11:44 p.m. and reopen at 10 a.m. Feb. 29.

Avalanche control work is planned between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and the Glacier National Park East Boundary.

For live updates see DriveBC.

READ MORE: World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News