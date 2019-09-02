Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash in Sicamous

Traffic is being let through the scene of the collision near Maier road.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed due to a vehicle incident. (Drive BC Image)

Update 4:21 p.m:

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened following a collision at the east end of Sicamous.

Reports on social media indicate the highway closure caused traffic to back up a significant distance in both directions.

OPEN – #BCHwy1 to single lane alternating traffic 3km east of #Sicamous due to vehicle incident. https://t.co/Y8HejTDiJj — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 2, 2019

Original Story:

Drive BC reports the Trans-Canada Highway is closed in Sicamous due to a vehicle incident.

The Highway is closed in both directions between Maier Road and the Husky Frontage Road. No estimated time of opening is listed.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident east of #Sicamous off of Stadnicki Rd. No estimated time of re-opening, next update at 3:30 PM. For more info check: https://t.co/9Y5ARTPnyQ — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 2, 2019

Drive BC’s next planned update on the condition of the road is at 3:30 p.m.

Read More: Crews hard at work on Kingfisher Creek wildfire

Read More: Man missing after boats collide on Shuswap Lake

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter