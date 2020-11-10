Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Salmon Arm due to vehicle incident

Road may be opened by 7:30 according to Drive BC

Road closed warning sign. File photo File photo

Road closed warning sign. File photo File photo

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions, likely until at least 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10

Aim Roads and Drive BC have reported a vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm near Canoe Beach Drive NE.

Roads are covered in snow this morning and drivers are urged to be cautious.

