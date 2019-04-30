Update: Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Sicamous due to fatal collision

Update 4:35 p.m:

Cpl. Mike Halskov of BC RCMP Traffic Services confirmed that the collision which involved a transport truck and a motorcycle has resulted in a fatality. He stated the highway will probably be closed for some time. RCMP officers, a collision analyst and the coroner’s service are on scene investigating.

“We’re just asking for people to be patient and monitor Drive BC for updates and obey the direction of any flaggers that are on scene,” Halskov said.

Drive BC reports the Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous due to a vehicle incident. Reports on social media indicate the accident scene is in the Cambie area.

#BCHwy1 Closed east of #Sicamous due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Expect delays. #Craigellachie — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 30, 2019

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

