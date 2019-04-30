A collision closed the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous on April 30. (Google Maps Image)

Update: Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Sicamous due to fatal collision

RCMP confirm the collision involved a motorcycle and a transport truck

Update 4:35 p.m:

Cpl. Mike Halskov of BC RCMP Traffic Services confirmed that the collision which involved a transport truck and a motorcycle has resulted in a fatality. He stated the highway will probably be closed for some time. RCMP officers, a collision analyst and the coroner’s service are on scene investigating.

Read More: UPDATED: Enderby fire crew contains house blaze to basement

Read More: Video: Protesters prevent delivery of treated sludge to Turtle Valley ranch

“We’re just asking for people to be patient and monitor Drive BC for updates and obey the direction of any flaggers that are on scene,” Halskov said.

Drive BC reports the Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous due to a vehicle incident. Reports on social media indicate the accident scene is in the Cambie area.

Read More: RCMP ask for key witness to come forward after woman attacked

Read More: Downtown Salmon Arm businesses urged to voice opinion on panhandling

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP ask for key witness to come forward after woman attacked

Just Posted

Update: Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Sicamous due to fatal collision

RCMP confirm the collision involved a motorcycle and a transport truck

Downtown Salmon Arm businesses urged to voice opinion on panhandling

Public hearing on street solicitation bylaw scheduled for May 13 in council chambers

Video: Protesters prevent delivery of treated sludge to Turtle Valley ranch

Police say protesters only blocking Arrow trucks, will stay until injunction served

RCMP ask for key witness to come forward after woman attacked

79-year-old West Kelowna woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries

UPDATED: Enderby fire crew contains house blaze to basement

Fire happened after 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of George Street, on Highway 97A

Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair

65 students presented history research pieces at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Hergott: Future income loss from an injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott takes a look at losses from an injury

Modular construction facility keeps growing in the South Okanagan

Triple M Housing now employs 135 construction workers

A look back in time: The sinking of Skookum I

A new column from Brian Wilson, of the Okanagan Archive Trust Society

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Regulations vary for cannabis retail stores

Okanagan communities have differing regulations in place

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Column: Passing time lost on a train of thought

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Most Read