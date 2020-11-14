Trans-Canada Highway reopens following closure west of Revelstoke

Update 9:20 a.m:
Drive BC reports the highway has reopened but delays should be expected.
Original Story:
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Three Valley Gap west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.
Drive BC reports the highway is closed in both directions due to an incident between the Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area and the Three Valley Frontage Road.
#BCHwy1 CLOSED West of #Revelstoke at Three Valley Lake due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. No detour available. Expect delays. #Sicamous
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 14, 2020
Drive BC reported the closure shortly after 7 a.m. An assessment of the scene is in progress. No detour is available.
