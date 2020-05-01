A stretch of Highway 1 through Chase will be expanded to four lanes starting in late summer. (Province of British Columbia)

Trans-Canada Highway to be expanded to four lanes in Chase

The project will ensure safety and efficiency for travellers and commercial truck drivers

Highway 1 through Chase will soon be expanded to four lanes.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the tender has been issued for the Chase Creek Road to Chase West four-laning project. The expansion is to help make the section safer for travellers, including commercial truck drivers.

Besides widening 3.3 kilometres of Highway 1 to four lanes with a central barrier, the work will include a protected T-intersection at both Chase Creek Road and Shuswap Avenue, a grade-separated pedestrian crossing and multi-use pathway to link the Neskonlith Indian Band and the Village of Chase, a cattle underpass, and converting the existing highway to consolidate access.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said it’s important to keep moving forward with major projects, as they will help build the economy back up.

“This project, delivered under our Community Benefits Agreement, will ensure that local workers are employed and that communities will benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

The ministry added construction sites will follow the provincial health officer’s requirements and recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Protocols include reducing in-person meetings and gatherings, holding meetings outdoors and ensuring physical distancing between workers throughout the day.

“Our government’s priority is keeping workplaces safe as we continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Trevena added.

“We’re ensuring crews will be working in a safe environment as we deliver this project that will keep people and goods moving safely and efficiently.”

Once the contract is awarded, work will begin in late summer.

READ: Salmon Arm employee tests positive for COVID-19

READ: Former Syrian refugee in Shuswap shares his love for Ramadan

Most Read