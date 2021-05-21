Trans-Canada Highway reopens in Shuswap after lengthy closure

Vehicle incident in Sicamous closes Highway 1 overnight May 20/21

The Trans-Canada Highway at Sicamous reopened in the early morning hours of May 21, after a lengthy closure.

The highway was closed in both directions about 5 p.m. Thursday, May 20 as the result of a vehicle incident at Gill Avenue in Sicamous, Drive BC reported.

The highway did not reopen until after midnight, according to social media reports and Drive BC updates.

An air ambulance was on scene about 6 p.m.

Motorists were advised Thursday night to detour westbound via Highway 97A around Mara Lake and, eastbound, via Highway 97B.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

