Trans-Canada highway traffic disrupted west of Chase

The highway is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following an early-morning collision.

An early-morning vehicle incident on the Trans-Canada Highway closed the highway approximately six kilometres west of Chase. According to highway maintenance contractor AIM Roads, single-lane alternating traffic is now being allowed through the scene of the crash.

DriveBC reports the incident took place between Ska-halish Drive and Chief Neskonlith Drive. Motorists travelling through the area are being advised to slow down and exercise caution as traffic control workers are in the area. Another update on the condition of the road is planned for 12:15 p.m.

