Construction continues as the fourth round of closures are set to commence this month. (Claire Palmer photo)

Trans-Canada multi-day closures return east of Golden today

Starting at noon, traffic will be re-routed south through Radium

Extended highway closures east of Golden are here once more, with the fall extended 24-hour closure scheduled to begin today at noon.

The highway will be fully closed, with the exception of a few commuters with passes during the morning and evenings, until Friday, Oct. 7 at noon, when the highway will reopen for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Closures will resume at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and will be closed until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

During these periods, Trans-Canada Highway traffic will be routed via Highways 93S and 95, which will add up to 90 minutes to travel time.

Local commuter traffic will be permitted between 7 to 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 5 p.m., as well as select day passes and emergency vehicles.

Please check DriveBC for the most reliable and up-to-date information before travelling during this period.

The project will see the highway expanded from two lanes to four with a meridian divider, with approximately 4.8 kilometres of highway being updated, with 13 curves realigned and wider shoulders along the highway to accomodate cyclists.

The closures are a part of the larger Alberta to Kamloops four laning project, with the province committing $837-million to upgrading Highway 1 between Kamloops and the Alberta border over the next three years under the province’s 2021 budget.

Work is also being done on Quartz Creek Bridge just west of Golden, and construction wrapped up on the Illecillewaet Brake Check portion of the highway just east of Revelstoke this past summer.

The project is expected to last three years, with a maximum of 30 weeks of closures over that time.

Over 70 per cent of work on the project was completed after the latest round of extended closures.

