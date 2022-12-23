Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trans Mountain pipeline fine for bird disturbances upheld while penalty slashed

Penalty dropped from $88,000 to $4,000

A review panel is upholding a fine against the Trans Mountain pipeline for violations that resulted in disturbing bird nests.

But the Canada Energy Regulator is dramatically slashing the amount of the penalty from $88,000 in the original ruling to $4,000.

In February, the regulator found the pipeline company hadn’t given its contractors enough environmental training.

That resulted in the destruction or disturbance of the nests of three robins and one Anna’s hummingbird.

Trans Mountain appealed the ruling, but a majority of the panel agreed with the investigator who laid the charge.

In its written decision, the panel concluded Trans Mountain broke the rules by failing to adequately implement environmental safeguards it had promised.

RELATED: Mating woodpeckers put a halt to multi-billion-dollar TMX oil pipeline expansion work

EnvironmentPipelineTransMountain

Previous story
Stolen $1,300 snow blower recovered in Hope after thieves post it on Facebook Marketplace
Next story
Man who was punched by cop after Offspring concert in Abbotsford files lawsuit

Just Posted

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash
Viewpoint: Acts of kindness in the Shuswap offer warmth winter cold

A kitten rescued by the BCSPCA in Surrey. (Contributed)
BCSPCA shares tips for keeping pets safe in cold weather

Three of the horses in care at Salmon Arm’s BC Horse Angels. Luke, in the middle, died of nitrate poisoning the week of Dec. 18 2022, from tainted hay. Two other horses died during the week as well. (BC Horse Angels/ Facebook)
Three horses dead after Shuswap horse rescue receives shipment of toxic hay

A sea can with a generator, along with two porta potties, were delivered to 3rd Street SE on Tuesday night, Dec. 20, near the tent encampment on the east side of the street. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘It’s so wrong’: Inaction as temperature drops spurs Salmon Arm resident to set up sea can shelter