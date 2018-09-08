Protestors gathered outside MP Stephen Fuhr’s office on St. Paul Street Saturday protesting the Trans Mountain Pipeline. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Trans Mountain Pipeline protesters gather outside Kelowna MP’s office

Called Rise for Climate, the protest was held Sept. 8

Around 200 people gathered outside of Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr’s office Saturday to protest the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Called Rise for Climate, the rally comes on the heels of the Aug. 30 decision by the Federal Court of Appeal finding the National Energy Board’s review of the Trans Mountain Pipeline proposal to be legally flawed on the potential environmental impacts on Indigenous people and the tanker traffic expansion on the B.C. coast.

READ MORE: Climate change rally outside Kelowna MP’s office

Organizer Dianna Varga gave a speech during the rally, and was greeted by chants of “Hey hey ho ho, Trans Mountain Pipeline’s got to go.”

“Coming back to what Stephen Fuhr, our host has told us about the necessities of pipelines for oil and gas for GDP, jobs and government revenue, any argument about government necessity should actually be about the need to get out of the tar sands business before we lose our shirts,” she said.

Varga cited a 200-page report recently produced by the Global Commission on Climate and the Economy, a group more than 20 former finance ministers and prime ministers of different countries, stating that $27 trillion US would be accessible in economic spin-0ff benefits to engage more seriously in pro-environment, sustainable economic policies.

