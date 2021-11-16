Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trans Mountain pipeline shut down due to severe rain, flooding in B.C.

Company calls it a precautionary move taken due to the flooding situation

The Trans Mountain pipeline has been shut down temporarily due to widespread rains and flooding in British Columbia.

Trans Mountain Corp. spokeswoman Ali Hounsell says the precautionary move was taken due to the flooding situation in the area of Hope, B.C.

In addition, Hounsell says construction on the Trans Mountain expansion project has been temporarily halted in the Lower Mainland, Hope, and Merritt regions due to prolonged rainstorms.

The 1,500-km Trans Mountain pipeline is Canada’s only pipeline system carrying oil from Alberta to the West Coast. The pipeline has a capacity for 300,000 barrels per day.

The Trans Mountain expansion project was approved by the federal government in 2019. The project will twin the existing pipeline, bringing its total capacity to 890,000 barrels per day.

The Trans Mountain pipeline was purchased by the federal government in 2018. Trans Mountain Corp. is a federal Crown corporation, headquartered in Calgary.

—The Canadian Press

Trans Mountain pipeline

Previous story
VIDEO: Barge on the loose in choppy waters runs aground near Vancouver walkway
Next story
UPDATE: Lights back on at Highway 97 intersection in Vernon

Just Posted

Power is out in Grindrod Tuesday, Nov. 16. (BC Hydro map)
Power out for most of Grindrod

On Sept. 20, a boil water notice was issued and will remain in place until further notice for all Prince Rupert households and businesses. (Black Press: file photo)
Storm stirs up Grindrod boil water notice

Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort is being used as a reception centre for Merritt residents evacuated due to flooding on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (File photo)
Reception centre opened in Salmon Arm for Merritt evacuees

Phaedra and Ivan Idzan from Salmon Arm found themselves stranded from highway closures due to floods at the Silver Creek Travel Centre in Hope on Monday, Nov. 15 after heading from Salmon Arm towards Vancouver Island about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. (Idzan image)
Salmon Arm couple stays hopeful while stranded in Hope