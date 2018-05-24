TransLink to ‘pause’ Morgan Freeman PSAs after sexual harassment allegations

Eight women told CNN they were sexually harassed by the Hollywood actor

TransLink is pulling its planned SkyTrain and bus announcements by Morgan Freeman after multiple women told CNN that the actor had sexually harassed them.

In a statement, the company said they were pausing the ads after the stories broke Thursday morning.

“In light of information we’ve learned through news stories this morning of serious allegations against actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements as part of a VISA ad campaign on the transit system,” the company’s statement said.

“We will be in touch with VISA to discuss further.”

Eight women told CNN that they were victims of harassment and inapropriate behaviour by Freeman on set, during the promotion of his movies and at his production company Revelations Entertainment. Eight other people corroborated the accounts.

The planned announcements by Freeman were part of TransLink’s campaign to promote its Tap and Pay system which allows anyone transit users to tap and pay with their credit card, not just their Compass Card.

More to come.

