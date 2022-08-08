Highway 1 was closed in both directions following a multiple-vehicle collision on the Bruhn Bridge at Sicamous on Thursday evening, July 28, 2022. (Contributed)

Transport truck driver fined by RCMP after Bruhn Bridge collision near Sicamous

Eight people sent to hospital in July 28 crash on Highway 1 bridge

A transport truck driver involved in a collision near Sicamous that sent eight people to hospital was ticketed by police.

Sgt. Murray McNeil said four vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred on the Bruhn Bridge around 5:45 p.m. on July 28. Westbound traffic had stopped behind a vehicle just west of the bridge signalling to turn left onto Old Spallumcheen Road. A westbound semi failed to stop and rear-ended a pickup truck, and the pickup rear-ended the car in front of it. The semi then crossed the centre line on the bridge and struck an eastbound pickup truck, which resulted in the pickup being suspended on the guard rail along the bridge deck.

BC Emergency Health Services said one patient was transported by air ambulance to hospital in critical condition, and seven other patients were transported to hospital in stable condition.

McNeil reported the injuries sustained by the person transported by air ambulance were not life threatening. The driver of the semi was issued a ticket by Sicamous RCMP for driving without due care and attention.

Transport truck driver fined by RCMP after Bruhn Bridge collision near Sicamous

