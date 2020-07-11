Transport truck driver ticketed after rear-ending semi, closing Highway 1 in Shuswap

The driver of a transport truck was ticketed after his vehicle rear-ended another semi, tying up traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The collision, which started a fire in the engine of the truck, took place just west of Sorrento, near Buckley Road, about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3.

Chase RCMP report that the driver of the first truck, a 61-year-old man from Calgary, was following another vehicle which had braked suddenly to make a left-hand turn off the highway. His truck was following at a safe distance and managed to stop behind the vehicle.

The driver of the second transport truck, a 37-year-old man from Abbotsford, was following too closely and was unable to stop in time. He was issued a ticket for following too closely

Although no one was seriously injured in the collision, the highway was closed and traffic was backed up as far as Balmoral Road.

