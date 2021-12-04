The approximate location of a motor vehicle incident that closed the eastbound lane of Highway 1 west of Sicamous. (Google image)

Transport truck incident has eastbound lane closed on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

DriveBC reported incident around 11:20 a.m.

Highway 1 eastbound is closed west of Sicamous.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, DriveBC reported a motor vehicle incident west of Sicamous, near Bernie Road.

According to AIM Roads, a highway maintenance company, a transport truck is blocking the eastbound lane and single-lane alternating traffic is in effect.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and motorists are asked to slow down and watch for crews.

