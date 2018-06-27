Trash dumped in Shuswap Lake troubling for fisherman

An incident over the Father’s Day weekend has lifelong Shuswap Lake lover Charles McKenzie hoping those who use the lake for fun will take a long, hard look at how they’re treating it.

While on a fishing trip near the Cinnemousun Narrows on June 16, McKenzie witnessed poor etiquette and little regard for the environment on the part of his fellow boaters.

After pulling into shore for a break from fishing at the Cinnemousun Narrows Provincial Park, McKenzie says he saw a houseboat passing through the Narrows and people kicking garbage from its top deck. McKenzie and his friends who joined him on the fishing trip returned to their boat and tried to scoop the trash out of the water with their nets, but he said most of it had either sunk or been washed away by boat wakes.

“If I’d been closer to the water there I would’ve told them to pick that stuff up,” McKenzie said.

Colleen Anderson, operations manager for Waterway Houseboats said most house boaters are very respectful of the lake. She added that with garbage and recycling bins aboard and disposal facilities at the Cinnemosun Narrows park there is no excuse for littering in the lake.

The wakes themselves concern McKenzie as well. He said while he was at the Narrows he spotted several boats travelling through the space between Cinnemousun Narrows and Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park at speeds that he thinks could be hazardous to campers and boats moored on the shore.

There is no posted speed limit at the Narrows but Transport Canada restricts boats on rivers and lakes in B.C. to a speed of 10 km/h when they are within 30 metres of the shore.

McKenzie says he has been boating on Shuswap Lake and camping on its shores since he was 10 years old. Even as a teenager, he remembers fishing garbage out of the lake and he doesn’t understand how people can have so little respect for the body of water.

McKenzie went to a community group on Facebook to share his story about the June 16 incident and said the response from people with similar stories of garbage in the lake has been unbelievable. The comments on his post tell stories of everything from cigarette butts and ping pong balls to dirty diapers left floating in the water or washed up on beaches around the Shuswap.

McKenzie, a Chase resident who does most of his boating and fishing on Little Shuswap or Adams Lake, said the trash problem is not confined to the Narrows as he often pulls beer cans and other trash out of other bodies of water.

He said on several occasions he has used his fishing net to pull in beach balls that have blown into the lake and floated far from shore before giving them to the kids in his neighbourhood.

Rob Sutherland, the station leader of the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Shuswap Station, said in his experience, much of the garbage that winds up in the lake are items that blow into the lake from boats or the shore when they are not properly secured.

“All that water goes downstream and we drink it,” McKenzie said.

“I’m 62 and I want to keep the water clean for the next 162 years. That’s not going to happen if people start using it as a garbage dump.”