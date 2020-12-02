Trauma resources ready for North Okanagan refugees

Family Resource Centre working with UBCO social work grad to reach out to local refugees

UBCO Master of Social Work Graduate Alix Longland is reaching out to the local refugee community alongside the Family Resource Centre. (Contributed)

Refugees fleeing trauma and gender-based violence aren’t accessing the mental health resources available to them.

The Family Resource Centre (FRC) wants to ensure that recent refugees access the assistance, so they’ve brought on recent UBCO Master of Social Work Graduate Alix Longland to help research how best to do that.

Longland will be meeting with the local refugee community, as well as working with the Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society (VDICSS), to determine not just what the community needs, but the culturally sensitive way to talk about mental health and trauma with people from different cultures. She will also be looking at best practices across Canada for providing trauma informed care to refugee populations.

“We have excellent counselors providing trauma care, but currently we’re not seeing the refugee community accessing those services,” FRC executive director Jim Swingle said. “I’m very excited to see what Ms. Longland will discover a way to better reach this population. I’m also thrilled with the support we’ve gotten from VDICSS and the Archway Society in moving forward with this project. It is a need whose time has come.”

The centre has been helping Vernon individuals and families move forward and lead healthy lives since 1993. It provides counselling and support group services to nearly 1,300 clients every year. Those clients are children, teenagers, adults, couples, parents, and families who turn to the centre for support to overcome a range of life challenges, and the diversity of offerings directly responds to the ever-changing needs of those served.

READ MORE: Vernon chosen for immigration pilot project

READ MORE: Amnesty International Okanagan event to dispel myths, advocate for refugees

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

refugeerefugee health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Time running out for people in Salmon Arm to apply for hampers
Next story
Enderby pub reopens after COVID-19 scare

Just Posted

An Enderby restaurant and pub was shut down Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2020 as a precaution after a guest reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. (Howard Johnson photo)
Enderby pub reopens after COVID-19 scare

After a guest reportedly tested positive for the virus, staff test results came back negative

As the deadline draws closer for the distribution of Christmas hampers, the Salvation Army in Salmon Arm is concerned that it has not received enough applications yet and people will be going without. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Time running out for people in Salmon Arm to apply for hampers

Salvation Army urges residents to make appointments right away to get help with food at Christmas

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov - AFP)
Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections

570 cases are active; 18 in hospital

The White Lake Fire Department tallied an impressive total from their annual food drive. (Contributed)
White Lake firefighters haul in impressive food bank donations

One-night food drive brought in more than 2,000 lbs for Sorrento food bank

(File photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap real estate markets not slowing down

Residential sales in the Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap beat last year’s sales by 71 per cent

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

Alix Longland
Trauma resources ready for North Okanagan refugees

Family Resource Centre working with UBCO social work grad to reach out to local refugees

Elkhart Gas Station, located on Highway 97C about 60 kilometres west of Peachland, opened in November 2020. (Google maps)
The Okanagan Connector now has a gas station

The highway previously ran for over 117 kilometres without a place to fuel up

The Hughes’ Grinch was stolen from their front yard Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The Santa suit the Grinch is wearing is 50 years old and has sentimental value. It was once worn by April Hughes’ dad. (Hughes photo)
Grinch stolen from Penticton home is ‘irreplaceable’

The Hughes have had a Christmas display for 25 years on Grandy Avenue in Penticton

Midway RCMP’s Cpl. Phil Peters spoke at Greenwood’s city council meeting Monday, Nov. 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
B.C. Mountie builds fire to warm suspect with hypothermia prior to rescue

Cpl. Phil Peters said the civilian helped police track, apprehend and eventually rescue the suspect

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Revelstoke COVID-19 cluster linked to non-essential travel: Horgan

There have been 46 cases of COVID-19 in the community

Students at Lavington Elementary crammed a car full of non-perishables for those in the community facing food insecurity. Spearheaded by teacher January Peebles (left), the donations were picked up by Give LUCK founder Myrika Godard, who works to connect donors with donees in the North Okanagan. (Give LUCK photo)
Gifts that make a difference in the North Okanagan

List of local charity wish lists

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

(Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file photo)
Three-car crash ties up Vernon intersection

One person transported by Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries

Most Read