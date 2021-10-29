Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Travellers can now use B.C. service to get federal vaccine passport

B.C. card good for travel within in Canada until Nov. 30

The federal government’s proof of vaccine card for international travel is now available through the B.C. government’s Health Gateway service, which distributed the B.C. vaccine card.

Residents of B.C. can request their BC Vaccine Card or Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination through Health Gateway online here, by phone toll-free at 1-833-838-2323 or in person at most Service B.C. offices.

B.C.’s vaccine card will continue to be used for non-essential activities in B.C., including going to a restaurant or sporting event.

The Government of Canada has also indicated it will allow people in B.C. to use the BC Vaccine Card to travel within Canada until Nov. 30, 2021, while the new federal proof of vaccination is rolled out.

Two doses of any federally approved COVID-19 vaccines, with the second dose administered at least 14 days before travel, are required to be considered fully vaccinated. Canadians who are not fully vaccinated must complete testing requirements and mandatory quarantine when returning to Canada.

