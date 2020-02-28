Treacherous road leads to North Shuswap front-end collision

Chase RCMP say icy, steep, narrow road likely to blame for accident

Ice on a narrow, steep road is blamed for a recent crash in the North Shuswap.

On Saturday, Feb. 22 about 4:15 p.m., a collision took place on Loakin Bear Creek Road near Holding Road in Lee Creek.

Chase RCMP report that a black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado collided head-on with a grey 1999 Oldsmobile Alero.

The truck had been driving down Loakin Bear Creek Road when it came around a blind corner with the Oldsmobile heading in the opposite direction.

The very narrow dirt road on a steep incline was icy and the truck was heading around a curve to the right.

“The vehicles, seeing each other, attempted to stop with the truck sliding on the ice and crossing what little room there was into the car,” states Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

Paramedics responded and examined the two drivers who both declined to go to hospital. The car was not mobile and was towed while the truck was drivable and released. Police say charges are not being pursued.

