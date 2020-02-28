Treacherous road leads to North Shuswap front-end collision

Chase RCMP say icy, steep, narrow road likely to blame for accident

Ice on a narrow, steep road is blamed for a recent crash in the North Shuswap.

On Saturday, Feb. 22 about 4:15 p.m., a collision took place on Loakin Bear Creek Road near Holding Road in Lee Creek.

Chase RCMP report that a black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado collided head-on with a grey 1999 Oldsmobile Alero.

The truck had been driving down Loakin Bear Creek Road when it came around a blind corner with the Oldsmobile heading in the opposite direction.

The very narrow dirt road on a steep incline was icy and the truck was heading around a curve to the right.

“The vehicles, seeing each other, attempted to stop with the truck sliding on the ice and crossing what little room there was into the car,” states Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

Paramedics responded and examined the two drivers who both declined to go to hospital. The car was not mobile and was towed while the truck was drivable and released. Police say charges are not being pursued.

Read more: Special police unit disposes of detonating cord found in Shuswap

Read more: Shortage of North Shuswap firefighters could impact home insurance rates


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

collision

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP
Next story
Trans Canada east of Revelstoke to be closed overnight

Just Posted

Treacherous road leads to North Shuswap front-end collision

Chase RCMP say icy, steep, narrow road likely to blame for accident

Suspected drunk driving in Shuswap leads to discovery of rifle

Driver claims weapon for protection against cougars and bears

Thieves on gasoline-themed mission target North Shuswap

Chase RCMP ask residents to help prevent crimes of opportunity

The price of child poverty: Women parenting alone forced to live harsh reality

Latest figures available show 1,630 children in Columbia Shuswap Regional District living in poverty

Salmon Arm family has unique tie to original Stanley Cup

Shuswap residents will have opportunity to view iconic trophy on March 7.

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Trans Canada east of Revelstoke to be closed overnight

The highway will reopen at 10 a.m. Feb. 29

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Salmon Arm history in pictures

Skiing is good up Rifle Range Road

Okanagan Indian Band voices support for Wet’suwet’en Nation

Band stands with hereditary chiefs’ fight against Coastal GasLink pipeline in letter to PM

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Most Read