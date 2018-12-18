Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017.

Trial date postponed for man charged with killing Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann’s trial pushed back from January to May 2019

The man charged with the shooting death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson on Nov. 6, 2017 has had his trial postponed.

Oscar Arfmann, 66, was originally scheduled to begin his trial on Jan. 21, 2019. The new date is May 21.

The trial will take place in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

RELATED: Trial date scheduled for man charged with killing Abbotsford officer

Arfmann, an Alberta resident, was charged Nov. 7, 2017 with first-degree murder after Davidson was killed in the line of duty.

The 53-year-old officer was the first on scene after police received reports of shots being fired at civilians at a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

Davidson was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after.

Arfmann was arrested not far from the scene following a brief police chase that ended in a crash and with more shots being fired. He was injured in the incident and was taken to hospital.

RELATED: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

RELATED: Family of accused cop killer says he has mental health issues

 

Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, has had his trial delayed until spring 2019.

Previous story
Canadian passports now available in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Update: Natalie Wilkie earns silver medal at Para Nordic World Cup

Salmon Arm Paralympian adds a medal to her fourth place finish in Finland

Securities commission probe includes company planning to grow cannabis in Shuswap

Liht Cannabis Corp states it’s doing internal investigation, welcomes BC Securities Commission probe

Family saved but pets lost in Sunnybrae house fire

Firefighters from Tappen-Sunnybrae and South Shuswap fire departments extinguish blaze

Retailers feel impact of generous return policies

Technology data tracking can clamp down on fraudulent abuse

RCMP, civilian vehicles rammed in North Okanagan incident

Police attempt to stop truck near Enderby, thought to be tied to alleged Salmon Arm armed robbery

Story of the Year: Deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The Canadian Press annual survey of newsrooms across the country saw 53 out of 129 editors cast their votes for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Trial date postponed for man charged with killing Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann’s trial pushed back from January to May 2019

Vegas coming to Vernon for New Years Eve

Legendary Lake Monsters throw epic party Dec. 31

Privacy watchdog says legal cannabis buyers should use cash, not credit

Some countries could bar entry to individuals if they know they have purchased cannabis

‘A start:’ Alberta critical of Ottawa’s $1.6B package for ailing energy sector

A further $150 million is to be used for clean growth and infrastructure projects

New B.C. Lions coach DeVone Claybrooks adds eight to coaching staff

DeVone Claybrooks has filled out his staff for the 2019 season

Two-year-old attacked by cougar near Mission, B.C.

Boy not seriously injured in incident on Monday afternoon

Trump signs order to create US Space Command

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to create a U.S. Space Command.

Groups preparing new pipeline legal challenge, argue government’s mind made up

A Vancouver-based environment charity is readying itself to go back to court if the federal government reapproves the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Most Read