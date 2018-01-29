Trial date set for Kamloops man charged with beating teen

A Kamloops man accused of beating a teen will get a trial in October.

The trial for a Kamloops man accused of beating a teen into a coma on his property in 2016 will take place in Kelowna later this year.

Kristopher Teichrieb’s six week trial was scheduled Monday for Oct. 15.

Teichrieb, 41, has been in custody since the early-morning hours of June 19, 2016, when he is alleged to have assaulted Jessie Simpson, who was then 18.

RELATED: TRIAL MOVED

Simpson, who is now 20 and remains in hospital, was assaulted at Holt Street and Clifford Avenue in Brocklehurst, not far from Teichrieb’s home.

Simpson’s friends and family have said the teen was celebrating high school graduation the night before the attack and may have been searching for a group of friends when he was attacked.

RELATED: TRIAL DELAYED

After spending months in a coma, Simpson began to wake up following brain surgery in early 2017. Since then, his health has fluctuated and he has been transferred from his room at Royal Inland Hospital to the facility’s intensive-care unit multiple times.

In June, a judge declared Simpson legally infirm, appointing his mother to act on his behalf.

The Kamloops case gained a lot of public attention, prompting the change in trial venue to Kelowna.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm a winner in commute time
Next story
Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Just Posted

Update: Nine suspected fatal overdoses over five days

The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days

Missing sledders found safe after overnight stay on Owlhead

Search effort delayed by harsh winter weather, avalanche conditions

Panic alarm disrupts would-be robber

Suspect male attempts to rob Vernon business but is thwarted by activated panic alarm

Trial date set for Kamloops man charged with beating teen

A Kamloops man accused of beating a teen will get a trial in October.

Update: Man struck by train treated for non-life threatening injuries

RCMP, CP Rail Police and an ambulance responded to the Pine Street crossing in Chase on Jan. 28.

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Armstrong Metalfest gears up for 10th anniversary

People’s Choice Award submissions open until Feb. 9

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use

Kelowna RCMP investigate numerous thefts from vehicles

Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate a number of theft from vehicles in the Kelowna area

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Co-Ops have cash available for community projects

Community Space program has $2 million for cities to apply for

Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Two teams in Pool A are 3-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Most Read