Tejwant Danjou is accused of second degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna. (Kathy Michaels - The Capital News)

Trial dates set for Surrey man charged in 2018 Okanagan killing

Dates for Tejwant Danjou’s Crown pre-trial and trial by jury were set on May 27

Trial dates have been fixed for a Surrey man accused of committing murder in the Okanagan.

Tejwant Danjou, who is charged with second degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna, appeared by video at the B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna on Monday, May 27.

Danjou’s defence attorney Donna Turko and a representative for Crown prosecutor Simone McCallum met to fix Danjou’s Crown pre-trial and trial by jury.

The pre-trial will be eight days, starting on Nov. 18, 2019. The trial by jury will be 25 days, starting on Feb. 24, 2020.

READ MORE: Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing in court

Danjou was arrested on July 22, 2018 after police were called to the Best Western hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road following a report of a woman in need of assistance.

Police said the woman, later identified as Gauravarapu, died that night and Danjou, who was 69 at the time, was charged with killing her.

Police also said the two were known to each other and a code used on Danjou’s court file is reserved for cases where the victim and accused are in, or were previously in, a close and personal or intimate relationship.

Gauravarapu had been a financial planner at a Surrey Royal Bank branch for 20 years.

Danjou had been a real estate agent and after he was charged his real estate licence was suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

READ MORE: Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder loses licence


