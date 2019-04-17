Okanagan man accused of killing wife in 1986 to go to trial in 2020

Man accused of killing wife in Vernon on New Year’s Eve 1986 will have trial in Kelowna

A trial date for a Vernon murder cold case has been set for early 2020.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh elected trial to be heard by a justice alone in Supreme Court in Kelowna Monday. The trial is slated to begin March 2, 2020 and run until late April.

A 10-day voir dire, or a trial within a trial to discuss evidence, is slated to run Feb. 10 to 21, 2020.

Bogarh is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiring to commit murder relating to the 1986 New Year’s Eve death of this then spouse, Saminder Kaur Bogarh, at their Vernon home.

RELATED: ‘Substantial disclosure’ causes third consecutive delay in Vernon murder case

A publication ban, put into effect at a previous hearing, covers all information regarding the case. It remains in effect until the details are heard during trial.

Bail was denied by now-retired Justice Frank Cole in June 2018, and Bogarh remains in custody.

RELATED: First-degree murder charge laid in Vernon cold case

Narindar Singh Bogarh, Paramjit’s brother, faces the same charges and is believed to be in India. Authorities are pursuing his extradition to Canada.

None of the charges against either man has been proven in court.


