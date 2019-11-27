Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Next court appearance for man charged in 2018 arson set for new year

The wheels of justice are still turning, although slowly.

A man charged in connection with the August 2018 fire that destroyed the 7-Eleven at the corner of the Trans-Canada Highway and Sixth Street NE won’t be standing trial until 2020.

At a court appearance in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Nov. 26, it was decided that the next court date for 39-year-old Kenneth Robert LaForge would be Feb. 4, 2020. At that time, a date for his trial in Supreme Court will be set.

LaForge, who is in custody, faces three charges in connection with the fire: mischief of $5,000 or under, arson in relation to inhabited property and arson damaging property.

