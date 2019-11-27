Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Next court appearance for man charged with arson in 2018 fire set for new year

The wheels of justice are still turning, although slowly.

A man charged in connection with the August 2018 fire that destroyed the 7-Eleven at the corner of the Trans-Canada Highway and Sixth Street NE won’t be standing trial until 2020.

At a court appearance in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Nov. 26, it was decided that the next court date for 39-year-old Kenneth Robert LaForge would be Feb. 4, 2020. At that time, a date for his trial in Supreme Court will be set.

LaForge, who is in custody, faces three charges in connection with the fire: mischief of $5,000 or under, arson in relation to inhabited property and arson damaging property.

