Trial of Canadian man charged with child porn over sex doll to hear closing arguments

Harrisson testified Monday that he did not intend to have sex with the doll

Closing arguments are expected today in the trial of a St. John’s man facing child pornography charges over a child-sized sex doll intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency.

The complicated case has been working its way through court for years, raising the issue of what constitutes child pornography if no real child was involved.

Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Harrisson faces charges of possessing child pornography, mailing obscene matter, and two charges under the federal Customs Act of smuggling and possession of prohibited goods.

Harrisson testified Monday that he did not intend to have sex with the doll and that he had ordered it for companionship to replace his son, who died as an infant.

He ordered the doll from Japan in 2013 and it was intercepted on its way to his St. John’s home.

The Canadian Press

