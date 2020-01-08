The shell of the 7-Eleven store next to the Trans-Canada Highway in downtown Salmon Arm remained after a fire destroyed it on Aug. 24, 2018. (File photo)

Trial of man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire set for May

Accused seeking bail as he awaits proceedings in BC Supreme Court

The man accused of arson in connection with the fire that destroyed the Salmon Arm 7-Eleven will be standing trial in the spring of 2020.

Kenneth Robert LaForge, 39, appeared in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Jan. 7 via video regarding his application for a bail hearing.

During the proceedings, Crown counsel stated that a trial date for LaForge has been scheduled in BC Supreme Court for May of this year.

That date will be two years less three months after the fire, which took place in August 2018. It led to the demolition of the building at the corner of Fourth Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Read more: 7-Eleven to demolish burned Shuswap store

Read more: Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to stand trial

Charges LaForge faces include mischief of $5,000 or under, arson in relation to inhabited property and arson damaging property.

Regarding bail, defence counsel requested a two-week adjournment to go over plans with their client. The bail hearing is expected to take an hour, and Laforge will again appear by video.


