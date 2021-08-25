Trial set for Enderby man charged in South Shuswap stabbing

Accused faces charges of attempted murder, robbery and assault

The trial of Alexander Vittel Boucher who is charged with attempted murder and other offences is set to begin on Aug. 30 in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops. (RCMP photo)

The trial of an Enderby man charged with attempted murder is upcoming in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops.

Alexander Vittel Boucher, 37, is facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and assault in connection with the stabbing of a 30-year-old Shuswap man in Blind Bay on Aug. 16, 2020.

In an initial 2020 news release, police had said it was suspected the assault was carried out at a South Shuswap car wash.

The trial is set to begin on Aug. 30 in Kamloops.

