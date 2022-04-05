Kole Comin leaving court on the second day of a month-long trial. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Trial starts in Kelowna for 4 men accused of sexual assault, unlawful confinement

The four men allegedly took turns sexually assaulting a young woman in Kelowna

Four men appeared before a Supreme Court in Kelowna for the second day of a four-week trial on charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

Brothers Christian and David Dupas from Kelowna along with Trevor Pereverzoff also of Kelowna and Kole Comin of Whitehorse, are accused of taking turns sexually assaulting a young woman on June 17, 2018. Each is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of unlawful confinement.

The four men were arrested during the summer of 2020.

Evidence is being presented this week while RCMP officers involved in the case take the stand as witnesses.

Cpl. Philion arrested Kole Comin in Whitehorse and observed his interrogation. The Mountie testified in court on Tuesday.

