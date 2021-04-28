A police officer holds a breath test machine in his hand ready at a traffic stop with his patrol car in the background. (File)

A police officer holds a breath test machine in his hand ready at a traffic stop with his patrol car in the background. (File)

Trio of drunk drivers pulled from Armstrong roads

Public tips and police work leads to three drunk-driving investigations Monday night

A trio of drunk drivers was taken off Armstrong-area roads in about three hours Monday night, thanks in large part to public reports and proactive police work.

First, a vehicle was stopped for speeding on Highway 97 near Westside Road around 7:45 p.m., but the officer had also noticed the vehicle was swerving a bit.

While stopped, the officer observed behaviours indicative of alcohol impairment. After failing a roadside breath test, a 29-year-old Saskatchewan man was issued a three-day driving ban.

At 9 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle committing a traffic offence on Wood Avenue in Armstrong. In the officer’s interactions with the driver, it was believed she was intoxicated.

A breath test was administered using a roadside screening device and after failing, the 32-year-old Armstrong woman was issued a three-month driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

A member of the public called police around 10:15 p.m. to report a suspected impaired driver on Highway 97A. The motorist was reportedly swerving all over the road.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP intercepted and stopped the vehicle travelling southbound on the highway and an impaired driving investigation was conducted.

A 32-year-old Vernon man was issued a seven-day driving prohibition after failing a roadside breath test.

“Impaired driving continues to pose a significant risk to our communities and we will continue to target those who choose to take those risks,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer. “Everyone plays an important role in keeping our roads safe and we want to acknowledge and thank the public for their ongoing support by continuing to report impaired drivers to police.”

READ MORE: Friendship, love carved in wood at Vernon retirement resort

READ MORE: WATCH: Spallumcheen wildfire considered held; emergency centre deactivated

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert
Next story
Doctors from racialized communities tackle COVID vaccine hesitancy in new campaign

Just Posted

The pink supermoon rises over the Shuswap on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (File photo)
Column: Looking forward to May supermoon, June solar eclipse

Great Outdoors by James Murray

On March 27, 2021, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell smashed his own Jenga stacking world record with a tower of 1,400 blocks supported by one vertical brick. (Contributed)
Young Salmon Arm record breaker helps raise autism awareness

Auldin Maxwell breaks own Jenga stacking record for Guinness World Records

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The first person charged with speeding was going 13 km/h

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Currently, there are 40 individuals hospitalized due to the virus in Interior Health

Salmon Arm RCMP investigated by police watchdog after woman critically injured. (File photo)
Police watchdog investigates after woman critically injured in Salmon Arm

Report states woman’s vehicle involved in head-on collision on Highway 1

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Roseanne Ting-Mak Brown stands outside the BC Cancer Centre in Kelowna after a chemotherapy treatment on Tuesday, April 27. (Aaron Hemens - West K News)
Okanagan breast cancer patient calls for expedited second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Roseanne Ting-Mak Brown says clinically vulnerable cancer patients need second dose

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Health Minister Adrian Dix defends government strategy

A police officer holds a breath test machine in his hand ready at a traffic stop with his patrol car in the background. (File)
Trio of drunk drivers pulled from Armstrong roads

Public tips and police work leads to three drunk-driving investigations Monday night

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

A grass fire is spreading behind a vineyard on Road 21 in Osoyoos. (Sandy Steck Photography)
Large grassfire burning in Osoyoos

The fire is spreading off Road 21 behind a house

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

Most Read