Trio taken to hospital after canoes capsize on Okanagan Lake

Incident happened in Vernon near Beachcomber Bay at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30

Three people from two capsized canoes have been transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Wednesday, March 30.

The incident was called in to B.C. Emergency Services at around 2:30 p.m., a report of two canoes capsized near Beachcomber Bay on Okanagan Lake in Vernon’s Okanagan Landing.

A spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Services said three paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene and that three people were taken by emergency vehicle to hospital.

The trio are reported to be in stable condition.

