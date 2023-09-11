One man is in police custody after three people were stabbed at Vancouver’s Light Up Chinatown festival. Police tape cordons off a crime scene in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Triple stabbing at Vancouver Chinatown festival, 1 man arrested

Victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, attack motive unknown

One man is in police custody after three people were stabbed at Vancouver’s Light Up Chinatown! festival.

Vancouver police say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. Sunday, near the festival stage at Columbia and Keefer Streets.

Officers who were in the area responded immediately, and assisted the victims.

A 60-year-old man was taken into custody a short time later.

Police say the three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A statement from Vancouver Mayor Mayor Ken Sim denounced the stabbings, saying every single person who lives in or visits Vancouver has a right to feel safe.

“We will not allow this senseless act of violence to disrupt celebrations of all that makes our city great, and we will work each and every day to ensure Vancouver is a place where people can live, work and thrive in a safe environment,” the statement read.

“Our city stands shoulder to shoulder with Light up Chinatown!, our Chinese community and all those who participated today. Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this act of violence. We wish all of those affected a speedy recovery, and offer our support to their families and loved ones.”

The festival is organized by the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, which is devoted to the revitalization of the neighbourhood.

Foundation Chair Carol Lee issued a statement after the attack, saying the safety and well-being of the community is the top priority, and the organization will work closely with the city as police conduct their investigation.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the incident that transpired during the Light Up Chinatown! festival. On behalf of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, as well as the organizing committee and the community, our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

A motive for the attack is unknown.

Metro Vancouver

