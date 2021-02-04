An emergency response team converged on the Hospitality Inn at 500 West Columbia St. as officers in at least 12 vehicles surrounded the motel on Oct. 16, 2020. Kamloops This Week.

An emergency response team converged on the Hospitality Inn at 500 West Columbia St. as officers in at least 12 vehicles surrounded the motel on Oct. 16, 2020. Kamloops This Week.

TRU offers cash to help Kamloops students leave motels with safety concerns

In October 2020, the City of Kamloops declared 10 motels and hotels to be nuisance properties

  • Feb. 4, 2021 3:44 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Thompson Rivers University has offered bursaries to students living in certain nuisance properties in the city due to safety concerns.

In October 2020, the City of Kamloops declared 10 motels and hotels to be nuisance properties, in violation of the city’s good neighbour bylaw after a number of events including criminal activity, fires and other disturbances.

Only students living in specific residences declared nuisance properties will be eligible for the bursary, according to TRU dean of students Christine Adam.

“But any time we have a student in a situation where, for whatever reason, there are safety concerns, we work with them to make sure they’re safe. And sometimes for other reasons, as well,” she told KTW.

The properties on and near West Columbia Street include the Star Lodge, Desert Inn, Knights Inn, Columbia Motor Lodge, Ramada Inn, Hospitality Inn, Panorama Inn, Best Western Plus and Grandview Hotel. Also designated was the Acadian Motor Inn downtown.

Students who take up the university’s offer can receive up to $750 if they move into on-campus accommodations or $400 if they move elsewhere off-campus.

Adam said the university has also arranged some flexibility for monthly payment options for those turning to on-campus housing.

“We are concerned about the health and well-being of TRU students living at these properties,” Adam wrote in a letter posted to TRU’s website on Jan. 29.

Those with questions or interested in making the move can email admin@truresidence.ca for more information.

A university housing administrator said as of Thursday, Feb. 4, no applications have been received for the program, nor has any student expressed interest, so far.

READ MORE: 100 cheeseburgers, exotic dancers: Vancouver search warrant details alleged penthouse party

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
100 cheeseburgers, exotic dancers: Vancouver search warrant details alleged penthouse party
Next story
Former B.C. Lottery Corp. board chair says government ‘ill-suited’ to run gaming

Just Posted

Eagle Valley Community Support Society executive director Janet McClean Senft and childcare centre manager Penny Deeter show off the inside of the new Little Bears Child Care Centre in Sicamous on Wednesday, Feb. 3. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News)
New childcare centre opening soon in Sicamous

The centre is operated by a non-profit society and will pay a $1 per-year lease for the building

John Rose, new manager of Habitat for Humanity’s Salmon Arm Restore, will be coming to town in March to prepare for a projected early May, 2021 opening. (Contributed)
Manager hired for Salmon Arm ReStore’s projected opening in May

Renovations ongoing, Habitat for Humanity welcomes volunteers

A Columbia Shuswap Regional District survey for dog control in Electoral Area D has sparked some opposition among residents. (File photo)
Dog control survey for rural Shuswap communities prompts petition

Electoral Area D director explains survey a response to dog complaints from residents

Quaaout Lodge in Chase. (quaaoutlodge.com/gallery/)
Explore B.C.’s Indigenous cuisine through this culturally rich TV series

Quest OutWest Wild Food will feature Quaaout Lodge in Chase and Okanagan Lavender and Herb Farm in Kelowna

New weekly cases of COVID-19 went down for most of the North Okanagan-Shuswap from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
New weekly COVID-19 case numbers drop in Vernon, Salmon Arm

Revelstoke, Armstrong alone with a weekly case rise reported from Jan. 24 to 30

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only at some long-term care facilities. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

Still inconsistent across the province, Shirley Bond says

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. Lottery Corp. board chair says government ‘ill-suited’ to run gaming

Bud Smith says the government is better suited as a regulator, allowing others to run high-limit gaming

An emergency response team converged on the Hospitality Inn at 500 West Columbia St. as officers in at least 12 vehicles surrounded the motel on Oct. 16, 2020. Kamloops This Week.
TRU offers cash to help Kamloops students leave motels with safety concerns

In October 2020, the City of Kamloops declared 10 motels and hotels to be nuisance properties

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 shop for produce at a market in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-fatigued British Columbians need specifics, not vague advice: prof

Steven Taylor says most people are following guidelines as best they can

An alert has been issued in #Kelowna for white and beige powdered substances. (Interior Health)
Drug alert issued for Kelowna and West Kelowna

Powdered substances are being sold as fentanyl and may contain fentanyl and benzos

Mohammad Movassaghi tries to hide his face with a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail in Vancouver on Sunday, January 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
100 cheeseburgers, exotic dancers: Vancouver search warrant details alleged penthouse party

Officers claim they witnessed a delivery of 100 cheeseburgers to a suite before the owner was arrested

B.C. sex workers will fill in keywords, license plates, and other quick descriptors in the database, which will be accessible by phone, to suss out potential clients. (Pixabay)
New ‘bad date’ reporting tool good news for B.C. sex workers

Peer-to-peer database will allow sex workers to report dangerous clients to one another

Most Read