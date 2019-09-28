(Photo: Cameron Thomson)

Truck collides with power lines, causes power outage

No injuries in the crash that happened around 8 a.m. Saturday on 30th Avenue

Close to 500 Salmon Arm residents are without power after a truck collided with a power pole.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, a black truck struck a power line in uptown Salmon Arm near the 2800 block of 30 Street.

The driver and passenger, his son, were on their way to a hockey game; both passengers are uninjured and have not been taken to hosptial.

Police, fire crews and ambulance are on scene.

Emergency crews are currently blocking off 30th Avenue at the 20th Avenue and 36th Avenue intersections.

BC Hydro is expected to arrive within the next 30 minutes to fix the outages.

More information available at bchydro.com.

